Severn Hospice marks 30 years of lottery loyalty

Supporters of a hospice charity who’ve helped raise £20 million over three decades of fundraising have been treated to a special celebration to thank them for the difference they have made to local families.

A celebration has been help to mark 30 years of the Severn Hospice Lottery

Severn Hospice supporters who joined the charity’s weekly lottery in its first year in 1995 were invited to the celebratory parties, hosted so the charity could recognise in person their incredible loyalty and how much that has meant for local families living with incurable illness.

Among this, the small and special group of supporters who have played faithfully every week for three decades, fondly referred to as the ‘Lottery 30 Club’, have together raised more than £1.5 million, funding the equivalent of 1,328 hours of hospice care.

Karen Swindells, Severn Hospice Head of Individual Giving, said: “This was such a wonderful way to celebrate a huge milestone for us and to say thank you in person and to meet those who have been with us from the very beginning. Their loyalty has made a real and lasting difference to the thousands of families we have cared for over the past 30 plus years – and will continue to do so in the years ahead.”

One of the guests, long-term player Diane Chandler and now a hospice volunteer herself, explained why she joined the lottery back in 1995 and why she still plays today: “I began playing the lottery around the time my mum was volunteering at the hospice having retired from nursing some years before and just after my dad had passed away.

“Years later, when she needed care, the hospice supported her with such compassion – I’ll never forget the kindness we received from both the day service and inpatient teams.

“Playing the lottery has always felt a simple yet meaningful way to give something back and is just one of the ways I choose to support a place that means so much to me. I never imagined I’d still be playing 30 years later, but knowing I’m helping other families, just like mine, makes it worth every single pound.”

Severn Hospice provides free specialist care and support to families across Shropshire, Telford & Wrekin and Mid Wales. As a charity, it must raise £2 out of every £3 it spends on care, and the weekly lottery with its £1 subscription that has never changed, is a vital source of income.

“Thanks to our wonderful players, we are able to plan for the future, meet the growing demand for our services and continue to provide our specialist and compassionate care,” added Karen. “And of course, each Friday there’s the chance of winning our £2,000 jackpot plus more than 40 other cash prizes – so it really is a win-win for us all.”

To join Severn Hospice’s weekly lottery and support its care, visit severnhospice.org.uk/lottery or call into any of the charity’s shops.