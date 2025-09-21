Ludlow’s bus service gets revised timetables

Local bus users in Ludlow can expect a fresh start to their daily commutes with new timetables for the town’s key bus services, set to be introduced on Monday, 27 October.

A Park and Ride bus

The changes follow productive discussions between concerned residents, local councillors, and Shropshire Council. The goal was to provide improved service for the town at no additional cost to taxpayers.

Key Service Changes

The primary services affected are the 701 (North Ludlow), 702 (South Ludlow), and 722 (Park and Ride). Under the new schedule, the 701 and 702 routes will now operate with a 45-minute frequency, a change from their previous schedules. Meanwhile, the 722 Park and Ride service will run more frequently, with a bus available every 30 minutes. All three services will also now serve Ludlow School, a key addition for students and staff.

To maintain consistency throughout the day, the 701 and 702 services will run continuously, allowing for the removal of the 703 service, which was originally added last year to cover drivers’ breaks.

Councillor Thanks Those Involved

Rob Wilson, Shropshire Council’s Cabinet member for transport, expressed his gratitude to all parties involved in making these changes happen. “Whilst a formal consultation is planned in 2026, when the contract for all Ludlow town bus services is up for renewal, our focus was on supporting bus users through the winter months, and we explored various options to ensure an improved bus service is provided during this period—whilst recognising the general financial pressures the council faces,” Wilson stated.

He added, “I want to thank Ludlow’s local councillors, Shropshire Council officers and Minsterley Motors for working in partnership to help find the best solution for residents.” .

Detailed Service Breakdown

701 North Town Service: This service will operate every 45 minutes. The first bus departs from Rocks Green at 8am, and the last service leaves Ludlow Assembly Rooms at 5.15 pm.

702 South Town Bus Service: Also running every 45 minutes, this service will include two route variations, either via Old Street or back via Station Road. The first bus is at 8am from the Eco Park, with the last bus from Ludlow Assembly Rooms at 5.15 pm.

722 Park and Ride: The service will now run every 30 minutes. The first bus departs at 8 am from the Eco Park and serves Ludlow School before continuing to Castle Square. The last bus from Ludlow Assembly Rooms is at 5.40 pm.

The Ludlow park and ride provides an express shuttle service from the Eco Park to Ludlow Railway Station, Corve Street, and the Assembly Rooms, a service made possible by UK Government funding. Full details, including fares and parking information, are available online.