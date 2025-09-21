Listen Live
8.1 C
Shropshire
Sunday, September 21, 2025
Listen Live
Listen Live
- Advertisement -

Emergency services respond to collision on A5 at Shrewsbury

News
Updated:
Shropshire Live
By Shropshire Live

A section of the A5 eastbound near Emstrey Island in Shrewsbury was temporarily closed on Saturday evening following a single-vehicle collision.

The incident, which occurred at approximately 7.26 pm, involved a car that overturned and came to rest on its side.

Emergency services, including three fire appliances from Shrewsbury Fire Station, were quickly on the scene. Firefighters used small gear to secure the vehicle and a thermal imaging camera to check the surrounding area, ensuring there were no other immediate dangers.

- Advertisement -

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service reported that all individuals involved were assessed by the ambulance service. Fortunately, there were no serious injuries.

In addition to the fire service and ambulance crews, the police and Highways Agency were also in attendance.

The incident was brought under control and the stop message was received by fire control at 8.05 pm, less than an hour after the initial call.

Motorists in the area experienced some delays while the scene was made safe and the vehicle was recovered. The road has since been reopened.

- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

Featured Articles

- Advertisement -

News

- Advertisement -

News

Load more

Advertisement Features

Entertainment

- Advertisement -

Business

Latest Articles

Entertainment

Load more
- Advertisement -

Features

Business

Load more

Features

Load more

News

Entertainment

Business

Features

About Us

Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire news and entertainment since 2009.

We reach tens of thousands of readers per month, making us the biggest online-only news publication in the county.

You can now also listen to Shropshire Live.

Read more about us.

Contact Us

For general enquiries and press releases email interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095.

For advertising opportunities call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com

Get Social

Complaints

Shropshire Live is regulated by impress

Privacy and Cookie Policy

Read our Privacy Policy or find out more about our use of cookies and change your personal settings by viewing our Change Cookie Preferences

© 2009 - 2025 Shropshire Live LLP