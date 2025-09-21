Emergency services respond to collision on A5 at Shrewsbury

A section of the A5 eastbound near Emstrey Island in Shrewsbury was temporarily closed on Saturday evening following a single-vehicle collision.

The incident, which occurred at approximately 7.26 pm, involved a car that overturned and came to rest on its side.

Emergency services, including three fire appliances from Shrewsbury Fire Station, were quickly on the scene. Firefighters used small gear to secure the vehicle and a thermal imaging camera to check the surrounding area, ensuring there were no other immediate dangers.

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service reported that all individuals involved were assessed by the ambulance service. Fortunately, there were no serious injuries.

In addition to the fire service and ambulance crews, the police and Highways Agency were also in attendance.

The incident was brought under control and the stop message was received by fire control at 8.05 pm, less than an hour after the initial call.

Motorists in the area experienced some delays while the scene was made safe and the vehicle was recovered. The road has since been reopened.