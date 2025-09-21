Bridgnorth Town Council pledges to uphold civility and respect

Bridgnorth Town Council has taken a stand against bullying and harassment by officially adopting the Civility and Respect Pledge.

Town Mayor, Councillor David Cooper, signing the Civility and Respect Pledge on behalf of Bridgnorth Town Council

The pledge, signed by Town Mayor Councillor David Cooper on Tuesday, 16th September, marks the council’s commitment to fostering a more professional and respectful environment for its members and staff.

The move comes amid growing concerns across the public sector about the negative impact that intimidation and abuse are having on local councils, councillors, and their employees.

In response, a coalition of organisations, including the National Association of Local Councils (NALC), the Society of Local Council Clerks (SLCC), and One Voice Wales, launched the Civility and Respect Project. The initiative’s primary goal is to drive a fundamental cultural change within the local council sector.

What the Pledge Means for Bridgnorth

By signing the pledge, Bridgnorth Town Council affirms its dedication to tackling poor behaviour and promoting positive conduct. The pledge states there is “no place for bullying, harassment and intimidation within our sector.”

It reinforces that councillors and council staff have the right to perform their duties without fear of being attacked or abused, either in person or online. The council and its members will treat everyone with courtesy and respect and expect the same in return. The pledge explicitly condemns any behaviour—whether verbal, physical, or online—that causes council members or staff to feel uncomfortable, embarrassed, or threatened.

Speaking about the decision, Town Mayor Councillor David Cooper said, “I am pleased that Bridgnorth Town Council has agreed to sign up to the Civility and Respect Pledge, demonstrating our commitment to professionalism in representing the people of Bridgnorth.”

The initiative draws a clear line between legitimate public scrutiny of elected officials and unacceptable harassment or intimidation. The council’s commitment to the pledge is a step towards ensuring that public service remains a safe and productive environment for everyone involved.