Shrewsbury MP re-elected to key flood group

Shrewsbury MP Julia Buckley says her re-election to a key parliamentary group will help her renew efforts to support flood victims in Shrewsbury and wider Shropshire.

Members of the All-Party Parliamentary Group for Flooded Communities

The MP has been re-elected as an officer of the All-Party Parliamentary Group for Flooded Communities. “I’m honoured to have been re-elected,” she said. “This will enable me to renew and refresh efforts to help flood victims across our town and in Shropshire as a whole.”

During the group’s recent meeting, members heard from Shrewsbury-based hydrologist Mark Fermor, who is working with the National Flood Forum. “Mark’s presentation was compelling,” said Julia. “His research explores a more accurate way to model the economic impact of flooding on businesses, using Shrewsbury as a national case study.”

Mrs Buckley also noted a recent public meeting in the Coleham area of Shrewsbury, organised by Councillor Kate Halliday. Residents were able to share their concerns about the frequent flooding that has impacted the area for years.

“This was such a worthwhile event,” the MP added. Presentations were given by Siobhan Connor, on behalf of the Shrewsbury Quarry Flood Action Group and Shrewsbury Business Flood Group, and by the Environment Agency’s flood response teams.

Julia also provided an update on her work with the Environment Audit Committee’s flood inquiry. The final report, due to be published on October 13, will include 77 recommendations aimed at simplifying the roles and responsibilities of organisations and clarifying legal duties to support those affected by flooding.

“My being re-elected onto the All-Party Parliamentary Group for Flooded Communities gives me yet more opportunities to help people affected,” she concluded.