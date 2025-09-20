New school opens its doors to pupils in Priorslee

A brand-new primary school in the Priorslee area has opened its doors and welcomed nearly 150 pupils.

Councillor Shirley Reynolds (left) with Claire Whiting, Executive Headteacher and a group of children at the newly opened Thomas Telford Primary Free School

Starting in reception through to year five, the children were the first across the threshold of the new Thomas Telford Primary Free School, which opened in temporary accommodation at the start of the new term.

The school will move to its new state-of-the-art premises in September next year. The new school is being delivered by the Department for Education’s (DfE) Free School Programme and has been jointly funded by Telford & Wrekin Council.

Once the new school is up and running in its new purpose-built home, it will be able to accommodate 420 children from the local area.

Councillor Shirley Reynolds, Cabinet Member for Children, Young People, Education, Employment and Skills, said:

“Welcoming pupils to this new school is a major step forward in our investment plans to create hundreds more school places in the Borough.

“On a recent visit, I got to see how well the children across all year groups are settling into their new school environment and I hope to return next year when the new building opens.

“Education is the cornerstone of a vibrant community. By investing in our schools, we are investing in our future.”

Claire Whiting, Executive Head Teacher at Thomas Telford Primary Free School, said:

“It’s been a joy to welcome our first cohort of pupils and families to Thomas Telford Primary. There’s a real sense of excitement and possibility in the air, and we are already building a strong, nurturing school culture where every child feels valued. We look forward to building a thriving school community that serves the families of Priorslee for generations to come.”

Parents wanting to apply for a school place in the borough can visit telford.gov.uk/admissions. Those who are due to start primary school in September 2026 must apply by 15 January 2026.

In the budget for 2025/26, the Council earmarked a further £45.2million to support and develop its school expansion programme. The funding will come through as a combination of government grant and developer contributions and is part of an overall budget which will also see £365m invested in a wide range of service areas, helping to create jobs, homes, transport improvements and boost town centres.