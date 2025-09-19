Listen Live
Shropshire youth charity in renewed call for trustees

Shropshire Live
By Shropshire Live

A Shropshire youth charity which is working hard to change the lives of young people across the county has renewed its appeal for new trustees.

The headquarters of SYA - All About Youth
The headquarters of SYA – All About Youth

SYA – All About Youth works with thousands of young people every week, providing safe, supportive environments where they can thrive – whether by running youth clubs, delivering workshops in schools or training volunteers.

The charity is now looking to attract new trustees to its board to help oversee the running of the organisation – which continues to go from strength to strength. The expansion would see up to five new trustees appointed.

Richard Parkes, CEO of SYA, said: “We have a wonderful team of volunteers, youth workers and a committed group of trustees, all doing their very best for the charity as it continues to expand. But we need additional trustees to help oversee this growth successfully into the future.

“Circumstances of how SYA works and the needs of young people are constantly changing and the trustees work hard to ensure that we are always ahead of the game when it comes to the way we deliver services and cope with the challenges of youth service funding.  

“SYA offers professional development support to help trustees grow into their role, and it’s particularly rewarding to know that you have made a real difference to so many young people across Shropshire.

“Our present trustees bring a range of skills including finance, marketing and logistics, and the aim is to add to these skillsets with a variety of complementary backgrounds.

“We would love to hear from anyone interested in joining us, and are particularly keen to hear from people with experience of working with young people from disadvantaged backgrounds, or those from a business background who can help us explore corporate partnership opportunities.

“The whole team at SYA is very excited about the future and look forward to welcoming new trustees to help us continue with our valuable work supporting young people in the county.”

For more information, visit sya.org.uk.

