Shropshire Council’s chief executive to stand down

Shropshire Council’s Chief Executive Andy Begley has announced that he is to leave the local authority after 12 years.

Andy became Chief Executive in August 2020, after holding the post on a shared interim basis through the early stages of the pandemic. He led the council through those unprecedented times whilst also facing and meeting enormous challenges in transforming the council to enable it to continue to deliver essential services.

Andy said: “Leading an organisation of this size and complexity through such challenging periods has been difficult but also a privilege and I’m very proud of what we’ve achieved together. I would like to thank all the staff for their continuing dedication and hard work, and wish the organisation every success for the future.”

Councillor Heather Kidd, Shropshire Council’s Leader, said: “I fully respect and support Andy’s decision which I know has been a very difficult one for him to make. Andy has shown strong leadership and direction at what have been, and continue to be, very difficult times for the council.

“Personally, and on behalf of the council I would like to offer my sincere thanks to Andy for his dedication to Shropshire and I wish him and his family all the very best for the future.”

Earlier this month, Shropshire Council declared a financial emergency after its Financial Monitoring Period 4 2025/26 report showed that at the end of period 4, if no alterations are made the council will have overspent its budget by the end of this fiscal year by just under £900,000.

This is not permitted to happen and would need the council to issue what is called a Section 114 notice prior to the end of March. This would result in Government taking action to ensure spending was reduced by, if needed appointing commissioners to take effective control of the council.

Stopping and reducing spend will remain the council’s focus, while it also plans for the future.

Early next week, two very important reports will be shared ahead of Full Council on 25 September – the Corporate Peer Challenge recommendations from the Local Government Association, and the Administration’s priorities, entitled ‘A New Direction for Shropshire’.

Both of these will help the council to lay the foundations for a new corporate plan for Shropshire – a plan which will be shaped by the council’s staff, its partners and the political leadership in an open and transparent look across the organisation.

Heather added: “Transitions like this can be challenging, but they also offer us a moment to reflect and refocus. Our executive director Tanya Miles will lead the organisation in the interim, and we will move swiftly to appoint a new Chief Executive who shares our ambitions for Shropshire.”