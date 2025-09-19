New Emergency Department patient bays open at Royal Shrewsbury Hospital

Eight more modern patient bays are now open in the Emergency Department at Royal Shrewsbury Hospital (RSH) as part of ongoing refurbishment and redevelopment work.

Mr Subramanian Kumaran, Natalie Dulson, Centre Manager and Natalie Rose, Matron, with other members of the Emergency Department team in new healthcare facilities

This follows new, larger purpose-built resuscitation bays and larger patient bays which opened in March this year.

The whole department refurbishment, which is set to finish in 2027, is a key part in the Hospitals Transformation Programme (HTP) – a multi-million pound investment in healthcare that will bring high quality, sustainable care and fewer delays for everyone.

- Advertisement -

The refurbishment forms part of the Trust’s wider HTP plans, where a four-storey expansion is currently underway at the front of the RSH site and is expected to open in 2028. Until then, the bays will be used to provide the clinical space needed to complete the next phases of ED refurbishment work.

Mr Subramanian Kumaran, Emergency Care Consultant and Clinical Lead for Emergency Care for HTP, said: “Each milestone we reach as part of this refurbishment gives an improved space to provide a better experience for our patients who really need it.

“I’d like to thank our patients and teams for their support during this much-needed transformation. Once complete our new Emergency Department will provide the clinical space needed for our teams to continue to make improvements and provide a positive urgent and emergency care experience for every patient.”

Creating a children’s emergency footprint, including a separate waiting area and triage rooms, and remodelling of the Urgent Treatment Centre (UTC) are part of the work set to take place within the ED. It will also benefit from a new dedicated entrance and protected ambulance canopy.

Designed to meet future needs of the population, the new ED will ensure patients with life or limb threatening and serious conditions have immediate access to the emergency doctors, specialist surgical and medical professionals they may need, who will all be based at the same location.

The essential support teams with all the necessary medical and surgical specialist skills will be in close proximity to the ED. This will ensure that patients are seen more quickly by the right specialist teams, often working together, and patients will then continue their care in the right setting.

Dr Ed Rysdale, Emergency Care Consultant and Clinical Lead for HTP, said: “By creating a hospital specialising in in emergency care, we will have all emergency specialists in one place, rather across two hospital sites.

“HTP will bring an improved working environment, creating a better environment for our colleagues and communities, supporting us to deliver the right care in the right place at the right time.”

Work will be carried out on in phases and is expected to be completed in 2027. The Emergency Department (A&E) will be open throughout this. Please continue to access services as you currently do and help us by thinking which service is best for your needs.