Man charged after dumper truck crash in Ketley Bank

A man has been charged with criminal damage with intent to endanger life following an incident in Telford on Sunday, which saw a dumper truck collide with a house.

Telford Justice Centre

Dean Walker, 53, of no fixed abode, was also charged with criminal damage, theft, and dangerous driving. He was remanded in custody and appeared before Telford Magistrates Court this morning, Friday, 19 September.

Emergency services were scrambled to the Ketley Bank area of Telford after West Mercia Police received the first call at approximately 12.42 pm, reporting two men breaking into a construction site on Main Road and stealing a dumper truck. Just five minutes later, at 12.47 pm, a second report was received of a dumper truck having crashed into a house on Mullinder Drive.

- Advertisement -

The property sustained significant damage to its front door and surrounding brickwork, but police confirmed that, thankfully, no one was injured.

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service was on the scene by 12.53 pm. Three fire appliances, including a specialist Rescue Tender, from Telford Central and Wellington fire stations attended, along with an operations officer. Upon arrival, crews found the dumper truck embedded in the front of the property.

They confirmed no one was trapped inside and secured the area before handing the incident over to the police and a structural engineer at 1.23 pm.