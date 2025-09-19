Listen Live
16.6 C
Shropshire
Friday, September 19, 2025
Listen Live
Listen Live
- Advertisement -

Alveley Community Project to showcase ambitious plans at Open Day

News
Updated:
Shropshire Live
By Shropshire Live

The team behind a major community initiative in Alveley to deliver a new modern community centre will showcase plans at an Open Day on Saturday 27 September.

Alveley Social Club and Village Hall
Alveley Social Club and Village Hall

Plans for a new community centre in Alveley, near Bridgnorth in Shropshire, to deliver a new leisure and recreation facility are being developed by Alveley Community Project, which will combine three organisations: Alveley Recreation Association, Alveley Sports Club, and Alveley Parish Memorial Hall, into a not-for-profit Community Interest Company (CIC).

The Open Day will be at Alveley Village Hall on Saturday 27 September from 10am until 2pm and will give residents the chance to explore the project through information displays and speak directly with the team about the CIC, its funding model, and the next steps.

- Advertisement -

William Lloyd, communications director for the CIC, said: “The Open Day is a great opportunity for everyone to see our vision for the future of Alveley and to ask questions about how it will all work. We’re keen to engage with the whole community and share how we plan to transform two aging, outdated buildings into a modern, welcoming space that truly serves local people.

“Our village deserves modern, inclusive facilities that can bring people together – whether that’s sports teams, youth clubs, community groups, while still honouring our heritage and history. We’ve listened to the community at every stage, and now we’re ready to share how those ideas have shaped the plans we’ll be taking forward.”

The Open Day will feature detailed displays and members of the 20-strong volunteer project team on hand to explain how the proposed facility will serve Alveley and the wider area. Visitors can also enter a free prize raffle, with prizes including experiences such as canoe trips and superbike tickets, all drawn on the day.

The scheme will be funded by the sale of land opposite the site for a housing development, with a legal commitment enshrined in the site planning applications to ensure affordable homes are prioritised to people with local connections to Alveley.

“There will be new houses built on the field opposite the Village Hall no matter what – that’s already part of Shropshire Council’s development plan,” Lloyd said.

“By coming together as a community and controlling the process, we can make sure the proceeds from that development directly benefit Alveley for generations to come, rather than being lost to outside interests,” Lloyd added.

For more information about the Alveley Community Project and updates on the Open Day, visit alveleyhub.co.uk.

- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

Featured Articles

- Advertisement -

News

- Advertisement -

News

Load more

Advertisement Features

Entertainment

- Advertisement -

Business

Latest Articles

Entertainment

Load more
- Advertisement -

Features

Business

Load more

Features

Load more

News

Entertainment

Business

Features

About Us

Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire news and entertainment since 2009.

We reach tens of thousands of readers per month, making us the biggest online-only news publication in the county.

You can now also listen to Shropshire Live.

Read more about us.

Contact Us

For general enquiries and press releases email interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095.

For advertising opportunities call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com

Get Social

Complaints

Shropshire Live is regulated by impress

Privacy and Cookie Policy

Read our Privacy Policy or find out more about our use of cookies and change your personal settings by viewing our Change Cookie Preferences

© 2009 - 2025 Shropshire Live LLP