Alveley Community Project to showcase ambitious plans at Open Day

The team behind a major community initiative in Alveley to deliver a new modern community centre will showcase plans at an Open Day on Saturday 27 September.

Alveley Social Club and Village Hall

Plans for a new community centre in Alveley, near Bridgnorth in Shropshire, to deliver a new leisure and recreation facility are being developed by Alveley Community Project, which will combine three organisations: Alveley Recreation Association, Alveley Sports Club, and Alveley Parish Memorial Hall, into a not-for-profit Community Interest Company (CIC).

The Open Day will be at Alveley Village Hall on Saturday 27 September from 10am until 2pm and will give residents the chance to explore the project through information displays and speak directly with the team about the CIC, its funding model, and the next steps.

- Advertisement -

William Lloyd, communications director for the CIC, said: “The Open Day is a great opportunity for everyone to see our vision for the future of Alveley and to ask questions about how it will all work. We’re keen to engage with the whole community and share how we plan to transform two aging, outdated buildings into a modern, welcoming space that truly serves local people.

“Our village deserves modern, inclusive facilities that can bring people together – whether that’s sports teams, youth clubs, community groups, while still honouring our heritage and history. We’ve listened to the community at every stage, and now we’re ready to share how those ideas have shaped the plans we’ll be taking forward.”

The Open Day will feature detailed displays and members of the 20-strong volunteer project team on hand to explain how the proposed facility will serve Alveley and the wider area. Visitors can also enter a free prize raffle, with prizes including experiences such as canoe trips and superbike tickets, all drawn on the day.

The scheme will be funded by the sale of land opposite the site for a housing development, with a legal commitment enshrined in the site planning applications to ensure affordable homes are prioritised to people with local connections to Alveley.

“There will be new houses built on the field opposite the Village Hall no matter what – that’s already part of Shropshire Council’s development plan,” Lloyd said.

“By coming together as a community and controlling the process, we can make sure the proceeds from that development directly benefit Alveley for generations to come, rather than being lost to outside interests,” Lloyd added.

For more information about the Alveley Community Project and updates on the Open Day, visit alveleyhub.co.uk.