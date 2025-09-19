AFC Telford Utd appeals for help after CCTV cameras stolen

AFC Telford Utd is appealing to the public for information after a significant number of their CCTV cameras were stolen from the SEAH Stadium. The club has described the financial impact of the thefts as “significant.”

Anyone who knows the person pictured is asked to contact police. Image: AFC Telford Utd

Over the past few days, a total of eight CCTV units have been taken from the external premises of the ground. Six cameras were stolen on an unspecified date, with two more units taken on Wednesday night.

In a statement, the club reassured fans and the community that security remains a priority, confirming that “all internal cameras remain fully operational, and the majority of our external system is still intact.”

Following the thefts, West Mercia Police have increased their presence and are now actively patrolling the premises at night.

The club is urging anyone with information to come forward and contact the police.

A statement from the club read, “If you recognise the individual in the photo, or have any information about the two individuals that may assist, please contact West Mercia Police.”

The statement concluded with a thank you to the community for their “continued support in helping us protect our ground and community.”