Thursday, September 18, 2025
Motorcyclist seriously injured in early morning collision near Atcham

A man in his 20s was taken to hospital with serious injuries after a collision between a motorbike and a car near Atcham on Tuesday morning, 16 September.

Emergency services were called to the B5061 at 5.40 am following reports of a collision involving a Honda motorbike and a Mini Aceman.

The motorcyclist was treated at the scene before being transported to the Royal Stoke University Hospital.

West Mercia Police are now appealing for witnesses or anyone with dashcam footage to come forward.

PC Evans, who is leading the investigation, said: “We’d like to hear from anyone who saw the collision itself or the vehicles in the moments leading up to it.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact PC Evans directly by emailing neil.evans@westmercia.police.uk

