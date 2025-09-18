Mother and son take skydive leap for SaTH Charity

A daring mother and son are set to leap into the skies to raise funds for the Research and Innovation department at a hospital Trust.

Harry and Mandy Carnahan

Mandy Carnahan, alongside her son Harry, will skydive from a plane on Harry’s 21st birthday today, September 18, at Tilstock Airfield near Whitchurch.

The fundraiser aims to support crucial research and innovation projects within The Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust (SaTH), enhancing patient care and advancing medical research.

Mandy Carnahan said: “We are raising money for the Research and Innovation (R&I) department at SaTH to enable more research to be done for our patients. R&I currently has over 50 research studies open across a range of conditions and we would really like to be able to do more.

“Funds raised support patient events, funding for development of research ideas within SaTH, as well as vital equipment to ensure we can participate in cutting-edge hosted research.

“Harry and I thought jumping out of a perfectly serviceable aeroplane might attract attention – we are doing it on Harry’s 21st birthday! The jump is all paid for, so any money raised goes directly to the charity. Any support for us would be very much appreciated.”

Jo Sawyer, Head of Research and Innovation said: “Mandy and Harry’s skydive is not only a thrilling adventure but also a significant contribution to our ongoing research efforts. Every penny raised will help us expand our studies and improve patient outcomes. We are immensely grateful for their support and courage.”

Julia Clarke, Director of Public Participation said: “This fundraiser highlights the incredible community spirit and dedication of individuals like Mandy and Harry. Their efforts will make a

meaningful difference in the lives of our patients and the future of healthcare within SaTH. We encourage everyone to support this cause and cheer them on.”

Join Mandy and Harry in their sky-high endeavour and help make a difference. For further information and to make a donation, visit their JustGiving page.