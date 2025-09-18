Listen Live
Hollinswood man’s death leads to murder charge almost a year later

Updated:
Shropshire Live
By Shropshire Live

A man has been charged with murder after a man was found dead in Hollinswood in Telford last year.

Leon Pratt, who was 65, was found dead in his home in Downemead on Saturday 26 October, 2024 after concerns were raised for his welfare.

A man was arrested as enquiries into Leon’s death were carried out.

Today, Jason Trundle, aged 51, of no fixed abode, was charged with murder, preventing a lawful burial and fraud by false representation.

Trundle appeared at Telford Magistrates Court this morning, Thursday 18 September, and has been remanded in custody and is due to appear at Stafford Crown Court tomorrow, Friday 19 September.

