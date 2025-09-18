Heart of Wales Line Community Rail Partnership appoints new Chair

The Heart of Wales Line Community Rail Partnership (CRP) has appointed Samantha Skyrme as its new chairperson, bringing a fresh perspective and renewed energy to the organisation.

Samantha Skyrme

Skyrme, a senior user researcher with a personal connection to the scenic railway, is set to lead the CRP in its mission to promote sustainable travel, strengthen local communities, and boost economic growth along the route.

The CRP works to champion the beloved railway for the benefit of residents, businesses, and visitors. Its efforts are focused on connecting communities, supporting socio-economic development, and promoting sustainable and accessible travel.

- Advertisement -

Skyrme has a deep personal tie to the railway, as it runs directly past her home. She brings extensive experience from her career at the Department of Food and Rural Affairs and other government agencies, where she specialised in understanding the needs of people. Her background in user research has given her a “people-first” approach, something she is keen to bring to her new role.

“I’m delighted to have been given the opportunity to Chair the Heart of Wales Line Community Rail Partnership,” Skyrme said. “The Heart of Wales Line is a wonderful resource for all of us living nearby, and I’m looking forward to meeting more of the vital groups who do such great work up and down the line.”

As chair, Skyrme intends to challenge the CRP to be “bigger, bolder and better”, with a focus on building stronger connections between the railway and the communities it serves. This leadership role will require strategic oversight, community engagement, and a strong commitment to sustainability.

The Heart of Wales Line CRP is an accredited partnership, supported by the Department for Transport, the Community Rail Network, and the Welsh Government. Its diverse steering group includes representatives from transport operators, local authorities, and businesses, with the Powys Association of Voluntary Organisations (PAVO) acting as the host organisation.

Clair Swales, CEO of PAVO and the outgoing chair, expressed her confidence in the new appointment. “I am delighted to be handing over the role of Chair to Samantha, who has community engagement at the heart of everything she does,” Swales said. “I know she will continue to strengthen the Heart of Wales Line CRP’s role in connecting people, places and communities along the line.”

Owen Griffkin, the Community Rail Officer, added, “We are really excited to be working with Samantha. She brings with her a strong background in research and engagement, which will help us make sure the communities along the line have a real say in shaping both our activities and the future of the railway.”