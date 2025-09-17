West Mercia Police supports Anti-Spiking Intensification Week

This week marks Anti-Spiking Intensification Week, which is a week of action to educate the public around drink spiking.

West Mercia Police is focused on ‘Cutting crime’ as part of the Police and Crime Commissioner’s Safer Communities Plan, and is supporting the national week of action, by working with pubs and clubs to target predatory behaviour and safeguard victims from harm.

Officers will also be using covert tactics to target predatory behaviour.

Detective Superintendent Emma Whitworth, from the force’s Vulnerability Team, said: “What our officers and staff are doing this week, will complement the work we do all year round to help keep people safe by targeting predatory behaviour and those looking to exploit people enjoying a night out.



“We will also have officers out throughout the week visiting licensed premises to educate them, as well as the public on the signs of spiking, and how they can help someone who may find themselves in that situation.



“Officers trained in behavioural detection techniques will also be on patrol, seeking to disrupt individuals intent on committing offences.”

Police and Crime Commissioner John Campion said: “I am focused on ensuring West Mercia Police is doing all it can to ensure those enjoying a night-out, can do safely and without fear of harm.

“In West Mercia, I have funded thousands of anti-spiking kits, training for workers in the night-time economy, as well as backing West Mercia Police with the resources it needs to carry out plain clothed operations in our towns and cities.

“Outside of the now, I am also committed to playing my role in the societal shift that needs to take place to ensure we all feel empowered to call out harmful behaviour when we see it in our communities.”



If you believe you may be a victim of spiking report it to police straightaway to give the best chances of capturing evidential opportunities. If a crime is in progress call 999, otherwise West Mercia Police advise calling 101 or reporting online.



You can report spiking incidents online which offers a fast-time route to report spiking and prompts specific questions to capture evidence for spiking cases.