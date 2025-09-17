Listen Live
Shropshire hotel makes a dream come true for wedding couple

Updated:
Shropshire Live
By Shropshire Live

One lucky couple have won £1,500 towards their dream honeymoon in a prize draw by one of the county’s most popular destinations to tie the knot.

Tara Simmons-Fullwood, Hadley Park House Hotel, with winners Mark Samuel and Stephanie Gordon and Amanda Round, Sales and Marketing Manager, Hadley Park House Hotel
Tara Simmons-Fullwood, Hadley Park House Hotel, with winners Mark Samuel and Stephanie Gordon and Amanda Round, Sales and Marketing Manager, Hadley Park House Hotel

Hadley Park House Hotel, a multi-award-winning wedding venue, wanted to thank couples who had booked their 2025 wedding at the hotel and give one lucky couple the chance to experience an unforgettable honeymoon without worrying about the cost.

The winners were Stephanie Gordon and Mark Samuel, who will be tying the knot in October. The £1,500 Tui voucher was presented to the lucky couple on a recent visit.

Khalil Viraney, owner of Hadley Park House Hotel, said: “We devised our Great Honeymoon Giveaway in 2024 when the hotel changed hands. We know people can get anxious about any alterations to the management team or hotel ethos, particularly when couples are investing thousands of pounds in their perfect day.

“It was our way of rewarding couples for remaining loyal to us and demonstrating that it was business as usual, with the same management team building relationships and helping the happy couples plan the perfect wedding.”

Stephanie said, “We were absolutely amazed when we heard we had won and couldn’t be happier. Winning this prize will be one less thing to worry about. We can book our honeymoon and know we can relax and enjoy our day.”

Mark added, “Our dream honeymoon would be in Mexico, and thanks to Hadley Park House Hotel, we can now afford to do exactly what we want and plan the trip of a lifetime.”

Hadley Park House Hotel is also celebrating because 2025 is its busiest year for weddings since pre-COVID.

Sales and Marketing Manager, Amanda Round, said: “As an independent hotel that only hosts one wedding a day, we remain a popular choice with discerning couples. With an increasing number of couples opting for outdoor ceremonies, Winter Weddings or our stress-free all-inclusive packages, we ensure that every ceremony receives the attention it deserves, with a Hadley Park twist.”

