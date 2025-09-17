Newport & District Agricultural Society names George Painter 2026 President

An Engineering graduate from Harper Adams University with a keen interest in agricultural education has been named the 2026 President of the Newport Show.

George Painter the 2026 President of Newport Show

George Painter grew up with his sister Lisa on a farm near Newport, where his parents’ enterprises included Pigs, Beef, Sheep and Arable crops.

He went to Primary School in Tibberton, then Secondary School in Market Drayton where he completed his A Levels. He then went to achieve a Bachelor’s Degree in Engineering at Harper Adams.

After graduating, George successfully secured a job at J C Bamford Excavators Ltd (JCB) in Staffordshire in 1996. He initially worked on all aspects of machine approval where one highlight was Cold Climate testing in Finland.

In 1999 George moved within the company to specialise in machine Structural Validation and is now a Principal Engineer. He has developed the welded structures of JCB’s Construction equipment and Agricultural product range, including Telescopic Handlers, Wheeled Loaders and the Hi-tech Fastrac tractors.

He married his Wife Emily in 2011, and they have a young son Alfie who has just started school.

At the weekends George & Emily enjoy days out with Alfie, a favourite place for all three is a visit to Attingham Park.

Other hobbies include the repair and maintenance of his farm, planting trees and gardening, renovating historic farm machinery and rare breed ducks – and including Alfie as much as possible in each of these!

George said: “I joined Newport & District Agricultural Society in 2007.

“In that time, I’ve worked to develop and grow the Society’s Education Hub. The driving force behind that has been my strong belief in the educational aspect of giving children the opportunity to care for and experience young animals up close.

“One of the many ways I’ve developed this is by setting up and running a chick and duckling experience within the Education Hub Marquee – something which is great to see young people get involved with at every show.

“After nearly 2 decades of being part of such a great and hard working team it is a real privilege to now be asked to be the President for the 2026 Show – I’m really looking forward to it!”