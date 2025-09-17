Listen Live
New homes created at former community hospital in St George’s

News
Updated:
Shropshire Live
By Shropshire Live

New homes have been created in the heart of St George’s as the major restoration of a Grade II listed building takes shape.

New homes have been created at the Gower in Telford. Image: Telford & Wrekin Council
New homes have been created at the Gower in Telford. Image: Telford & Wrekin Council

Supported by Telford & Wrekin Council, St George’s & Priorslee Parish Council, and Nuplace, the project is breathing new life into the Gower, originally built in 1873 as a community hospital and later becoming a school, and youth centre.

The south wing of the original building is being sensitively converted into three two-bedroom homes with character features, whilst the north wing is being converted into a new community space and offices for St George’s & Priorslee Parish Council.

The new homes should be ready for people to move into just in time for Christmas, while the community centre and offices should now be completed next summer. This will allow further restoration work to be carried out in that part of the building.

Anyone interested in the new homes at the Gower can reserve a property now through Nuplace, the Council’s wholly owned housing company.

The Gower restoration is one of a number of projects being delivered by the Council’s Investing in Telford and Wrekin programme which aims to make the borough a better place to live, learn, work and socialise.

In addition to the three homes within the existing building, there are also ten 2-bedroom new build homes situated to the rear of the development.  These all come equipped with fully integrated appliances and a communal garden.

Councillor Richard Overton, Telford & Wrekin Council’s Deputy Leader and Cabinet Member for Highways, Housing and Enforcement, said:

“The Gower has stood at the heart of this community for more than 150 years, and its careful restoration reflects our ongoing commitment to protect, care and invest in our Borough.

“This project will breathe new life into a much-loved building, preserving much of its original character while creating high-quality homes and a welcoming hub for local people.

“As is often the case with heritage buildings, additional restoration work has been identified in the north wing, which means we now expect the community spaces to open next summer. We thank nearby residents for bearing with us while the work is completed.

“In the meantime, there are only a few of the new homes available to reserve, so I’d urge people to get in touch now to avoid missing out on this exciting opportunity.”

