Shropshire
Wednesday, September 17, 2025
New era for Shrewsbury Severn Rotary

Updated:
Shropshire Live
By Shropshire Live

Shrewsbury Severn Rotary Club marked a pivotal moment in its nearly 40-year history this week with the induction of its second-ever female member.

Newly inducted Shrewsbury Severn Rotarian Joycelin Hoyland flanked by president Johnathan Callwood and secretary Gareth Watkins
Joycelin Hoyland, a resident of Shawbury and Chair of Governors at Shrewsbury Colleges Group, was officially welcomed into the club, with members hoping her inclusion will pave the way for more women to join.

During the induction ceremony, Gareth Watkins, the club’s secretary, presented Hoyland with her lapel pin, emphasising the need for a more diverse membership. “We really do need more women members,” Watkins stated. “I hope you are a catalyst for many more. I hope we get more women into the club because we do need that.”

Hoyland’s connection to the Rotary club came through fellow Rotarian Colin Sharp, who chairs the audit committee at Shrewsbury Colleges Group. Sharp expressed his delight at her decision to join, noting that he had encouraged her after learning her father was a Rotarian.

“I’ve known her for two and a half years when she joined the board at Shrewsbury Colleges Group,” Sharp said. “I heard that her father was a Rotarian, and so I said ‘why don’t you join?’ I am very pleased that she has.”

Concluding the induction, Watkins praised Hoyland’s commitment to community service, aligning it with the Rotary mantra of “service above self.” He expressed his delight at her joining the club, presenting her with a badge he hoped she would “wear with pride.”

In response, Hoyland shared her enthusiasm for the new role. “I am sure it will be an interesting journey,” she said. “I’ve received a lot of encouragement from a room full of gentlemen, which has been very heart-warming. I am very much looking forward to being an active member.”

Shrewsbury Severn Rotary Club, which originally took its name from Shawbury where Hoyland lives, is active in community projects and fundraising.

Anyone interested in learning more about the club or membership can contact gdmw@hotmail.co.uk.

