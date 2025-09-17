Listen Live
Shropshire
Wednesday, September 17, 2025
Dumper truck blaze near Cleehill tackled by firefighters

News
Updated:
Shropshire Live
By Shropshire Live

A dumper truck fire on Tuesday afternoon required the mobilisation of two fire appliances to Coreley, near Cleehill.

At 4.54 pm, Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service Fire Control received a call reporting a large goods vehicle fire.

Crews from Cleobury Mortimer and Ludlow were quickly dispatched to the scene, along with an Operations officer.

The incident involved a dumper truck that was fully engulfed in flames.

Firefighters, equipped with breathing apparatus for safety, used two hosereel jets to extinguish the blaze. The teams also deployed Environment Agency equipment as a precautionary measure to prevent any potential environmental damage.

The swift action of the crews successfully brought the incident under control, with no reported injuries.

