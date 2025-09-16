Telford & Wrekin Council buses get a bold new look

Telford and Wrekin Council is giving its bus fleet a makeover with a striking new design that will make it easier for residents to spot the affordable, council-run services.

The refreshed buses started appearing on the borough’s streets this week, as part of a phased rollout.

The re-branded buses, which feature a distinctive red livery, are a key part of the council’s commitment to making public transport more accessible, greener, and more affordable for local residents.

The fares remain among the lowest in the country, with adult tickets priced at just £2 and children (under 19) travelling for only £1.

Expanding Travel Options for the Community

Councillor Ollie Vickers, Cabinet Member for the Economy and Transport, highlighted the importance of the re-branding. “We want people to know these buses belong to them,” he said. “People should be able to get to the places they need, whether it’s for work, hospital appointments, or to see friends and family.”

The council’s six routes—the 99, 100, 101, 102, 103, and 104—are designed to fill gaps in commercial transport, providing a vital service to areas where buses are less frequent. The Express 100 connects major industrial estates, Wellington, and the Princess Royal Hospital, while the 101 service supports students travelling to various schools and colleges.

Serving Rural and Urban Areas

The council’s network is particularly crucial for students and rural communities. The 102 to 104 routes serve the more rural parts of north Telford and Wrekin, ensuring residents in smaller villages can access key hubs like the Princess Royal Hospital, Newport, and Wellington.

Additionally, the 99 service was introduced to cover areas previously impacted by reduced Arriva services, connecting communities such as Admaston, Hadley, and Telford Town Centre.

Alongside the bus rebranding, residents can also take advantage of the official transport app for Telford and Wrekin, Citymapper. The free app allows users to plan journeys, view real-time bus and train arrivals, and get step-by-step directions.