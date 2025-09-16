Shropshire cyclist tackles Land’s End to John O’Groats for hen welfare

A Shropshire woman is undertaking an epic cycling challenge, pedalling the entire length of Great Britain to raise money and awareness for the British Hen Welfare Trust (BHWT). The charity has successfully rehomed more than one million ex-commercial laying hens across the country.

Sharon Eversfield

Epic Journey

Sharon Eversfield, a dedicated BHWT volunteer and newly appointed Trustee, began her journey from Land’s End last week. The Whitchurch resident is making her way to John O’Groats and, as of Friday, has already covered more than 370 miles on the road. She expects to complete the arduous ride by 20th September.

“If I get to the end, it’ll be my greatest physical achievement,” Sharon said. “I’ve had so many wonderful messages, donations and encouragement. At the end of a tough day when I check in, it all just keeps me going. Thank you everybody for all the support so far!”

A Passion for Hens

Sharon’s passion for hen welfare began in 2006 when she first kept hens, and she rehomed her first BHWT birds a year later. Since then, she has welcomed over 100 hens into her life and currently cares for a flock of 13 at home. She also volunteers with the charity’s Cheshire rehoming team.

“Hens make the loveliest pets,” she says. “If you can rehome from the BHWT, it’s one of the best things you’ll ever do in life—for you and for the hens.”

Andy Hill from the BHWT praised Sharon’s efforts. “Sharon is an inspiration. Taking on this epic ride not only raises vital funds, it shines a light on the joy and personality of rehomed hens. We’re so grateful to her and to everyone supporting her challenge.”

How to Support

To follow Sharon’s journey and make a donation, you can visit her JustGiving page. If you’re interested in giving a home to hens, you can find more information on the BHWT website.