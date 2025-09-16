Listen Live
Public urged to have their say on new bus shelters in Ludlow

News
Updated:
Shropshire Live
By Shropshire Live

Ludlow residents are being asked to share their thoughts on where new bus shelters should be installed as part of a renewed public consultation by the Ludlow Town Council.

The consultation comes after recent discussions about potential changes to local bus routes. With those routes now confirmed to be staying the same, the council is calling on the public to help decide where new shelters would be most beneficial for the community.

As part of its long-term plan to improve public transport, the Town Council has committed to installing one new bus shelter each year.

The council has also been working on upgrading the town’s existing infrastructure. The shelter on Mill Street has recently been refurbished, and improvements to the one on Henley Road are scheduled for later this year.

“We want to make bus travel more comfortable and accessible for everyone,” said a spokesperson for the Town Council. “Your feedback is crucial in helping us identify the most-needed locations for these new shelters. Whether you’re a regular bus user or you know someone who is, we want to hear from you.”

Residents can submit their suggestions and feedback through an online survey, which will be open until 31st October 2025.

