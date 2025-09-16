One person injured in Bridgnorth collision

One person was injured after a vehicle collided with street furniture on Mill Street in Bridgnorth yesterday.

The incident occurred today, Monday, 15 September 2025, at approximately 3.17 pm.

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service dispatched four fire appliances and a Rescue Tender from stations in Bridgnorth, Telford Central, and Wellington to the scene. An Operations officer was also in attendance. Fire crews used small gear to assist in the operation.

The victim was trapped in the vehicle but was successfully assisted from the vehicle by the fire crews.

Emergency services, including the Air Ambulance, Land Ambulance Service, and Police, were also at the scene to provide aid and manage the incident.

Fire crews successfully made the vehicle safe before assisting ambulance personnel. The extent of the person’s injuries has not been released.

The road was temporarily closed as emergency services dealt with the incident.