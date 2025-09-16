New £17m extra care housing development opens in Telford

A new £17 million extra care housing development, Stirchley House, has officially opened its doors, providing 72 new affordable apartments for residents over 55 with care needs.

A view of Stirchley House and its communal gardens

The new building, located on the site of the former Stirchley Leisure Centre, aims to help residents live independently while easing the pressure on local services in Telford.

Grand Opening Ceremony

On Friday, community members, local politicians, and project partners gathered to celebrate the grand opening. The event featured a performance by the local Church of Pentecost Glory Temple choir, which was enjoyed by attendees including Telford MP Shaun Davies and the Mayor of Telford.

Mr Davies spoke about the positive impact the new development will have on local people with housing and care needs. Guests were given guided tours of the facilities and had the opportunity to hear directly from residents about how the new homes and on-site care have positively impacted their physical and mental wellbeing.

Innovative and Accessible Living

Delivered by Preferred Homes, Stirchley House includes 66 one-bedroom and six two-bedroom apartments. The development also features a range of community spaces, landscaped gardens, and a bistro that’s open to the public. The apartments are equipped with smart home and assistive technology and are designed according to the principles of the Housing our Ageing Population Panel for Innovation (HAPPI).

Stephen Sorrell, Social Partnership Director at Preferred Homes, expressed his excitement about the project. “Opening Stirchley House, our first Midlands development, is an exciting step in Preferred Homes’ goal to create places that meet the needs of local communities,” he said. “It’s been excellent to hear from Stirchley House residents today about how they are enjoying their new homes, and we look forward to being a part of this community for the long term.”

A Collaborative Effort

The development is the result of a partnership between Preferred Homes, Telford & Wrekin Council, the West Midlands Combined Authority, and Homes England. Stirchley House is the first extra care housing development to benefit from the West Midlands Combined Authority’s brownfield regeneration fund, highlighting its role in transforming a previously disused site.

Richard Parker, Mayor of the West Midlands, emphasised the project’s importance in addressing the region’s housing crisis. “It isn’t just regenerating a derelict site—it’s going to change lives for the better,” he stated. “This project will help more residents live independently, with dignity, and in homes that meet their needs for longer.”

Councillor Richard Overton, Deputy Leader of Telford & Wrekin Council, echoed this sentiment, calling Stirchley House a “fantastic example” of how a disused site can be brought back into use in a way that truly changes lives.

For those over 55 with a care need, there are still homes remaining at Stirchley House. More information on eligibility can be found on the Preferred Homes website.