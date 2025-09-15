Telford Tigers pre-season ends on a high

Autocraft Telford Tigers ended their pre-season fixtures with a close fought win against Swindon Wildcats. Tigers had lost to the Wildcats 5-2 in Swindon the night before and were looking to end their challenge games with a morale boosting win.

Tigers fell behind in the tenth minute when Chris Jones scored to put the visitors ahead. Late in the period the hosts were level, when James Smith scored his second of the pre-season.

With Swindon’s Dylan Lipsey getting a tripping penalty in the final minute of the first period, Tigers would start the second period with a power play and a man advantage. Fifty three seconds into the period, David Thomson scored to put Telford ahead with a powerful wrist shot from the slot.

Five minutes later the lead was doubled when Eric Henderson scored for Telford with a shot from the left circle. Thomson then scored his second of the game after collecting his own rebound and shooting past Ben Clarke-Leach in the Swindon goal.

Before the end of the period, Swindon pulled a goal back whilst on the power play through Tyler Watkins.

Another power play goal for the visitors four minutes into the third period cut the lead to one goal as Ed Bradley scored for Swindon.

Despite some pressure on the Tigers goal towards the end of the game, Telford held on to win the game.

Final Score: Autocraft Telford Tigers 4 Swindon Wildcats 3.

Scorers: David Thomson (2), James Smith and Eric Henderson.

Man of the match: David Thomson.

After the game Head Coach Tom Watkins, commented, “It was a very entertaining game, which I think had a bit of everything. It was important for us to start well after Saturday night’s loss. I thought we came out really well and played a very strong first period.

“The second period was intense and we took advantage in the first ten minutes with Swindon finishing the period pinning us in our zone, putting us under a lot of pressure with the third period being tight once again.

“I thought we took a needless penalty that they capitalised on then they took advantage once again on the power play to make it a one goal game but I like our resilience after that and the way we battled extremely hard to get over the line.”