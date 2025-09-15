Shropshire Hospice seeks new chair as long-serving leader steps down

Severn Hospice is on the lookout for a new Chair of its board of trustees as Jeanette Whitford prepares to step down from the role she has held for five years.

Jeanette Whitford

Jeanette, who took on the position in September 2020, admits that her time with the hospice has been a profound learning experience, one that has left a lasting mark. She is proud of the changes the charity has undergone, especially in navigating the challenges of the Covid-19 pandemic.

“It has been an education,” Jeanette said. “The hospice has changed a great deal in the five years I have been here, and I am so proud and incredibly humbled to have been on that journey.”

- Advertisement -

A Pandemic Beginning

Jeanette’s tenure as a trustee began the same month the pandemic hit, with her first few board meetings taking place over Zoom. “It was hard to get to know my fellow trustees in that setting,” she recalled. “But once we met up face to face it became clear that we all had the same purpose – to steer and guide the hospice.”

Since those early days, Jeanette has overseen the recruitment of a more diverse board. “The recruitment of our trustees is now from a wider community, and that, in turn, strengthens our reputation,” she explained. She is particularly proud of the hospice’s new connections with under-represented groups, including veterans, the LGBTQ+ community, and various ethnic groups.

“We have become relevant to everybody,” she said. “But this is not down to me; it is thanks to the collective efforts of my fellow board members, the senior management team, and all the hospice staff and volunteers.”

A Place of Laughter and Joy

Jeanette spoke with warmth about her time with the charity, highlighting the less-understood aspects of hospice life. She noted how the hospice café has been instrumental in “breaking down myths and barriers.”

“There is a lot of laughter and joy to be found here, and I think people outside of the hospice community are surprised to hear this,” she added.

As for what’s next, Jeanette plans to return to her hobbies. She’ll be found in her garden, painting, or with her circle dancing group, which she also leads. “I love to dance,” she said, noting that her group has performed in Wells and Chester Cathedrals.

Looking back on her time, Jeanette has some advice for her successor: “The hospice is an incredibly special place. It really does get under your skin. I may no longer be on the board, but Severn Hospice will always have a very special place in my heart.”

Severn Hospice is now actively seeking a new chair. Those interested in learning more about the role of a trustee or applying for the position can visit the Severn Hospice website.