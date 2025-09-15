Rural crime gang sentenced to over 25 years for Shropshire and Montgomeryshire thefts

Seven men have been sentenced to a combined total of more than 25 years for their part in a series of thefts carried out in Shropshire and Montgomeryshire, targeting rural businesses.

Shrewsbury Justice Centre. Photo: Google Street View

In July 2023, following an increase in rural burglaries across the county, detectives from Shropshire’s Serious Acquisitive Crime Team started to investigate the thefts.

Officers soon discovered farms in south Shropshire were the main target, with agricultural equipment such as tractors, gators, quad bikes and 4×4 pick-ups being stolen.

Due to the thefts being carried out in often very rural locations and under the cover of darkness, officers had to rely on CCTV, forensics and phone work to identify any suspects. Using this, the team were able to link the thefts to seven men they believed were involved.

Officers uncovered that the men were also responsible for a number of thefts in Montgomeryshire that were also linked to an investigation being carried out by Dyfed-Powys Police.

Working together, the two forces began to collate and collect evidence relating to over 150 offences spanning from August 2022 through to February 2024.

On Thursday 20 March, 2024, West Mercia Police along with officers from Dyfed-Powys Police carried out a series of warrants at addresses in Broseley, Cross Houses and Telford, where seven men were arrested in connection with the thefts.

All seven men were then charged with conspiracy to steal from another. It is estimated the organised crime gang are responsible for the thefts worth of between £5million and £10million of agricultural equipment during their crime spree.

Today, Monday 15 September, they were sentenced at Shrewsbury Crown Court to a total of 25 years and five months after pleading guilty at a previous hearing. The men are:

Andrew Baker, aged 36, of Lovell Close in Shifnal, Shropshire – four years and five months

Christopher Downes, aged 35, of Park View in Broseley, Shropshire – seven months

Thomas Nutt, aged 27, of Bridgnorth Road in Broseley, Shropshire – four years and five months

Wayne Price, aged 32, of Cross Houses in Shrewsbury, Shropshire – nine years

Dean Rogerson, aged 34, of Homelands Park in Ketley Bank, Telford – three years and one-month

Neil Shevlin, aged 32, of Four Winds in Norton, Shifnal, Shropshire – one-year and two months

Ryan Taylor, aged 32, of Hayward Parade in Telford – two years and six months

Detective Sergeant Ben Docherty, from Shropshire’s Serious Acquisitive Crime Team, said: “We are pleased with the sentence given to these men today by the judge, as this type of crime has a huge impact on our rural communities.

“We hope this sentence sends a strong message to anyone involved in this type of criminality that we take rural crime incredibly seriously and will investigate and do everything to ensure offenders are put before the courts.

“Today’s sentences were only able to happen thanks to our local communities who continue to report these crimes to us, as well as working with us in helping to identify potential suspects.



“I would continue to encourage communities to take part in Rural Watch, which is a free scheme set up to support communities in the fight against rural crime. People can also sign up to Neighbourhood Matters, our free community messaging service, to keep up to date with the work local policing teams are doing in their area.

“There’s lots of information on things you can do to help prevent rural crime on our website, and I’d encourage anyone who is a victim to report it to us so that we can investigate.”

Chief Inspector Matthew Price, from Dyfed-Powys Police, added: “This was a great piece of joint investigative work carried out by two forces into an organised crime group who thought they could target rural areas to commit numerous offences.

“While a number of teams were involved in the investigation, I would like to highlight the work of our Crime Scene Investigation team whose work was instrumental in identifying the gang’s ring-leader, and the seventeen Dyfed-Powys officers who travelled across the border to support West Mercia in arresting the offenders.

“This investigation highlights the importance of neighbouring police forces working together to tackle cross-border crime, and that collaboration and partnerships result in the best outcomes for our communities.”