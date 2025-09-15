National recognition for Telford & Wrekin Council’s Street Champions scheme

A volunteer scheme which is helping to keep Telford and Wrekin clean and green has been recognised nationally.

Pictured at the Association for Public Service Excellence awards, from left, Councillor Paul Davis, Gina McKie, awards host, Joanne Cornwell, Programme Manager Housing Strategy and Commissioning and Dean Hireson, Senior Project Support Officer, both from Telford & Wrekin Council.

Telford & Wrekin Council’s Street Champions – a group of 1,800 volunteers including residents and businesses – was shortlisted in the Association for Public Service Excellence (APSE) Awards for Best Community and Neighbourhood Initiative category, held yesterday in Glasgow. The Council was also a finalist in the Best Building and Housing Initiative category for its Octavia Court scheme, which provides specialist accommodation and support.

Street Champions launched in 2013 as part of the Council’s Pride in Our Community campaign and has grown into a boroughwide movement. Volunteers of all ages and backgrounds – including individuals, families and employees – regularly take part in litter picking, report environmental issues and support projects that improve the area.

It’s a key part of the Council’s co-operative way of working, which encourages residents to take pride in their neighbourhoods and work together to make them cleaner and safer. It also helps reduce pressure on Council services, so resources can be used where they are needed most.

Councillor Paul Davis, Telford & Wrekin Council Cabinet Member for Communities and Civic Pride said:

“Our Street Champions are the heartbeat of community pride in Telford and Wrekin. Their commitment to improving the environment is inspiring and makes a real difference to the lives of everyone who lives here.

“While Telford & Wrekin Council maintains levels of cleanliness across the Borough, Street Champions help complement this work at a more local level through litter picking, reporting environmental issues and getting involved in environmental projects like the Great British Spring Clean.

“The scheme is a shining example of the Council’s commitment to protect, care and invest to create a better Borough. We made a commitment to increase the number of Street Champions to 2,000 by the end of 2026/27 and we’re well on the way to achieving that.

“To be a finalist in two categories at the APSE awards is fantastic and is a testament to the high quality, innovative services we are delivering.”

Volunteers get equipment, training and ongoing support from a dedicated coordinator. There’s no minimum time commitment, so people can help out in a way that suits them. Many volunteers say they feel a stronger sense of purpose, better wellbeing and closer ties to their community. For some, it’s even helped them find work.

The scheme keeps growing, with new additions like Junior Street Champions in schools (run in partnership with the Council’s recycling partner Veolia) and sign-ups from businesses like Cofresco.

Libby Coe, Sustainability Manager at Cofresco said:

“Partnering with Telford & Wrekin Council through the Workplace Champions has been invaluable. The teams have found the litter picks rewarding and enjoyable, giving them an opportunity to engage with one another in the fresh air and making the local area a nicer place for everyone.”

People are invited to join the movement and become a Street Champion today. They can visit telford.gov.uk/streetchampions to sign up and learn more.