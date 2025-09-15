“Long-overdue” talks should be catalyst for action on social care, says MP

Solutions to solve the country’s adult social care crisis inched closer on Tuesday, 9 September, after a meeting in Westminster of cross-party MPs and spokespeople.

Helen Morgan MP

North Shropshire MP, Helen Morgan, attended the talks in her role as Liberal Democrat spokesperson for Health and Care and said it was good to “finally” see some progress.

The MP and the Liberal Democrats have long called on the Government to urgently tackle the social care crisis, and work with all parties to relieve hospital over-crowding, ambulance waiting times and community care.

The crucial cross-party talks had been set to start in February, but had failed to get off the ground until now.

Alongside Mrs Morgan, the round table meeting on Tuesday saw the Government’s Health Secretary, Wes Streeting MP, joined by other MPs with responsibilities for health and care from the Conservatives and Green Party, and a policy lead representing Reform UK. It was chaired by Baroness Louise Casey who is leading the Independent Commission on Adult Social Care.

Helen Morgan, MP for North Shropshire, said: “It was a productive meeting, albeit long-overdue. I’m thankful we’ve finally been able to get round the table, because the longer social care services in this country remain in crisis, the longer we have dangerously high occupancy rates in hospitals, leading to the horrors of corridor care, dreadful ambulance waiting times, and family carers struggling to cope without help.

“Many families can’t afford to wait any longer for the crisis in social care to be fixed, so today’s meeting needs to be a catalyst to speed up the review. I’m looking forward to working with Baroness Casey and the Commission in shaping a solution for social care which is fit for the future.”