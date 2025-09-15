Fordhall Farm scoops prestigious Golden Fork for sustainability

Fordhall Farm Shop has been awarded the prestigious Golden Fork for Sustainability at the Great Taste Awards 2025, a global recognition for their commitment to eco-friendly practices.

The accolade was announced on Tuesday at the annual ceremony hosted by the Guild of Fine Food in London.

The Golden Fork for Sustainability is a highly coveted award, given by invitation only to businesses that have already achieved the highest possible Great Taste honour: a 3-star rating. Fordhall Farm Shop earned this elite status for its pasture-fed Gloucester Old Spot Pork Shoulder, which was judged as “extraordinarily tasty.”

A Legacy of Sustainable Farming

Fordhall Farm’s win is a testament to its long history of sustainable and organic farming. The farm was placed into community ownership in 2006, after siblings Charlotte and Ben Hollins successfully led a campaign that saw over 8,000 people purchase the land to protect its organic heritage.

Tenant farmer Ben Hollins and his team have since implemented numerous sustainable initiatives, including a “nose-to-tail” butchery ethos, a reduction in single-use plastic, the use of green energy, and the adoption of biodegradable packaging. A core principle of their farming is “foggage farming,” a system of year-round grazing on diverse pastures that promotes soil health and biodiversity.

Ben Hollins expressed his pride in the award, stating, “As a producer, we are often recognised for the food we make, but this is something entirely different. This award for us acknowledges our long history with organic farming; being one of the first certified farms in the country with over 75 years of heritage started by my late father, Arthur Hollins.”

He added, “Farming at Fordhall is a privilege. We passionately believe we should add value ourselves to everything we produce on the farm in the most sustainable way we can. Cutting out all the middleman is what makes our farm-to-fork ethos work for our family-run farm.”

The Golden Fork for Sustainability, sponsored by Partridges, London, recognises businesses that demonstrate a commitment to doing good within their operations.

Mr Hollins concluded, “Being a Golden Fork winner is truly the pinnacle of the Great Taste awards – and we couldn’t be prouder! We’d like to thank all our customers and community who support our approach to farming.”