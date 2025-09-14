Telford home left damaged after stolen dumper truck is deliberately driven into property

Police are appealing for witnesses after a dumper truck, stolen from a construction site, was deliberately driven into a house in Telford, causing substantial damage.

Emergency services were called to the Ketley Bank area of Telford on Sunday, 14 September, following reports of the incident.

West Mercia Police received the first call at approximately 12.42 pm, reporting two men breaking into a construction site on Main Road in Ketley Bank and making off in a dumper truck. Just five minutes later, at 12.47 pm, a second report was received of a dumper truck in collision with a house on Mullinder Drive.

The incident is being investigated as a deliberate act. The property suffered significant damage to the front door and surrounding brickwork, but thankfully, no one was injured.

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service was dispatched to the scene at 12.53 pm. Three fire appliances, including a specialist Rescue Tender, from Telford Central and Wellington fire stations attended, along with an operations officer. Upon arrival, crews found the dumper truck embedded in the front of the property. They confirmed no one was trapped inside and secured the area before handing the incident over to the police and a structural engineer at 1.23 pm.

The driver, described as a white man in his 40s, who was dressed mainly in black and wearing a snood and flat cap, fled the scene on foot. Police are urging anyone who witnessed the theft of the truck or the subsequent collision to come forward.

Detectives are particularly keen to speak to anyone who may have captured either incident on their doorbell camera or dashcam.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Sergeant Lucy Morgan on 01952 214612 or email telfordcid@westmercia.police.uk, quoting incident number 183i of 14 September.

Alternatively, information can be given anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers online or by calling 0800 555 111. Crimestoppers guarantees 100% anonymity, and they cannot trace your call or IP address.