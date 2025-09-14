Shrewsbury Market Hall celebrates 60th anniversary with nostalgic exhibition

Shrewsbury’s iconic indoor market hall is set to mark its 60th anniversary with a special exhibition launching on Tuesday, 16 September.

Shrewsbury Market Hall

The month-long display will take visitors on a trip down memory lane, celebrating the building’s history, the market’s enduring memories, and the stories of its longest-serving traders.

The imposing Post Modernist building, famous for its redbrick clock tower, has long been a defining, if sometimes controversial, feature of the town’s landscape.

A Journey Through Time

A central part of the exhibition will be a series of fascinating historical videos. This includes footage of the demolition of the old Victorian market hall and the construction of the new one, as well as a modern-day drone flight over the building and its iconic clock tower.

Visitors can also delve into the histories of the market’s longest-running businesses, some of which have been operating for over a century. A memory board will invite visitors to share their own photos and stories, transporting them back in time.

Amy Williams, Market Manager for Shropshire Council, commented on the building’s significance: “Love or hate its 1960s architecture, our market hall has become one of the most iconic buildings of Shrewsbury – not just for its unique design and striking huge clock tower, but the fact that it houses one of the best-loved markets in the UK.”

She added, “The exhibition will meander through the market and culminate in a fascinating video about the demolition of the old Victorian market hall and the building of the new one.”

From “Monstrosity” to Modern Masterpiece

The current market hall was officially opened on 16 September 1965, hailed at the time as a prime example of cutting-edge modern architecture. It replaced a large Victorian market hall, built in 1869, which civic leaders had deemed “ugly,” “unhygienic,” and a “monstrosity.”

Despite this, the loss of the Italianate Victorian building is still mourned by older generations of Shrewsbury residents.

Designed by respected architect David du Rieu Aberdeen, who also designed London’s “Modernist masterpiece” Congress House, the new market hall cost £1 million to build. In addition to the market, the building incorporates a street-level shopping centre and the adjoining Mardol House, which formerly housed offices and student accommodation.

Jointly managed by Shropshire Council and Shrewsbury Town Council, the market has won the title of ‘Britain’s Favourite Market’ a record four times: in 2018, 2023, 2024, and 2025.

Traders and civic dignitaries have been invited to the exhibition’s official launch.