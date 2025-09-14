Listen Live
New Chief Executive ‘immensely proud’ to lead Telford education trust

News
Updated:
Shropshire Live
By Shropshire Live

The Learning Community Trust, a prominent educational organisation based in Telford, has announced the appointment of its new chief executive, Paul Roberts.

Paul Roberts
Paul Roberts

Having been with the Trust since its inception, Mr Roberts says he is “immensely proud” to have taken on the leadership role.

Mr Roberts has a long-standing history with the Trust, which he helped found in 2017. He has previously held key positions including principal of Hadley Learning Community, and the Trust’s executive principal and deputy chief executive.

His career in education began in Wednesbury, followed by roles at Abraham Darby in Madeley, and later in Sandwell, where he led a number of sixth form centres across the West Midlands.

A Focus on Growth and Community

Reflecting on his new position, Mr Roberts said, “Before the Trust started in 2017, I had a traditional head teacher’s role… But in the years since, my role has become much wider, not only focusing on education but now looking at systems and processes across a number of different schools, building relationships, and leading the operational side of education business.”

He described the chief executive role as “so exciting,” highlighting the variety of his day-to-day work, which includes supporting head teachers and navigating the business side of the large Trust.

Mr Roberts’s personal priority is to ensure every child reaches their full potential, not just through exams, but by “shaping their character through diverse experiences that enrich their personality and prepare them for life beyond our Trust.”

He emphasised the Trust’s community-focused approach, stating, “I have grown up in Telford and am desperate to see the area become an even greater success. I want LCT to play a huge part in developing schools and communities for everyone.”

The Learning Community Trust manages over a dozen school sites across Shropshire and Telford & Wrekin, including five secondary schools: Hadley Learning Community, Charlton, Ercall Wood, New Road Academy, and Burton Borough in Newport. It also runs a number of primary schools and three specialist education academies.

Mr Roberts takes over the chief executive role from Jane Hughes, who has moved on for personal and family reasons. He concluded by expressing his immense pride in his journey with the Trust, stating, “I feel incredibly fortunate to be surrounded by fantastic people who always put our children at the heart of every decision.”

The Shropshire Live Breakfast Show with Aico in the Community

