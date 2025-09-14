Listen Live
Council leader praises new university status for Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital Trust

The Leader of Telford & Wrekin Council, Councillor Lee Carter, has welcomed the announcement that the Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital Trust (SaTH) has been granted university status.

Councillor Lee Carter, Leader of Telford & Wrekin Council

The news, which was made public this week, recognises the Trust’s significant contributions to research and education.

The newly acquired status, granted after a successful bid in partnership with Keele University, will allow the Trust, which operates the Princess Royal Hospital in Telford and the Royal Shrewsbury Hospital, to further its work in healthcare research and training.

A Boost for Local Healthcare

Councillor Carter hailed the decision as “excellent news” for the Hospital Trust and a significant win for local residents. He emphasized that the university status would support the growth of healthcare research and education directly within the Borough.

“From educating medical students, nurses and other health professionals to securing multi-million pound research projects, the university status can only be a good thing,” said Councillor Carter. “Importantly, it all benefits residents in our local community, ensuring they have access to the highest quality of care.”

Expanding Educational Horizons

The development aligns with a broader push to expand educational opportunities in the area. The Trust’s new university status will enable more medical students to undertake work and research in Telford, complementing the ongoing creation of an academic campus in Telford Town Centre.

This campus already includes The Quad, which opened a year ago and houses Harper Adams University, a digital skills hub, and a business start-up hub. Additionally, Telford 6th is set to provide a new home for Telford College’s A-Level provision when it opens in September 2026.

The successful application from SaTH was built on the strong collaborative foundation it shares with Keele University, both of which are committed to continuous improvement, research, and lifelong learning.

