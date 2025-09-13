Wellington Swimming Pool celebrates successful reopening after major refurbishment

Wellington Swimming Pool has welcomed back more than 2,500 swimmers in the two weeks since its reopening, following a significant refurbishment project. The revitalised facility has been a huge hit with the community, attracting new members and swimmers of all ages.

First swimmers in the pool at Wellington. Photo: Telford & Wrekin Council

The pool’s reopening on Tuesday, August 26, has seen a rapid uptake in usage, with over 500 free swims taken by children and young people.

The improvements have also driven a surge in new memberships, with 180 new gym sign-ups and more than 200 children enrolling in the weekly swimming lessons. The popular Swim4Life programme now boasts over 1,000 registered children, highlighting the community’s enthusiasm for the facility.

- Advertisement -

Modern Upgrades and Environmental Focus

The refurbishment project was a major undertaking for Telford & Wrekin Council, focusing on modernising the building’s infrastructure to improve energy efficiency. The upgrades are part of the council’s ambitious plan to become carbon neutral by 2030, with the new systems designed to reduce both energy consumption and carbon emissions.

Regular users and newcomers alike have expressed their delight with the new look and feel of the pool. Children’s swimming lessons and popular aquafit classes have returned to the centre, bringing back a sense of routine and community for many.

Councillor Lee Carter, Leader of Telford & Wrekin Council, said, “It is fantastic to see the pool being used again, to see people of all ages and abilities in the pool from 6.30am right through to 10pm. With over 2,500 swim sessions having already taken place we look forward to a busy year ahead at the site and with Wellington swimming pool being back at the heart of the community.”

Promoting a Healthy Lifestyle

Councillor Angela McClements, Cabinet Member for Leisure, Tourism, Culture & the Arts, underscored the importance of the centre’s programmes. “Swimming is a fantastic life skill and it’s great to hear that more than 200 children have signed up to the weekly swimming lesson programme,” she said. “Not only does it help your child enjoy the water, but it can also help prevent drowning and encourage a healthy lifestyle.”

The Swim4Life programme caters to all abilities, with seven stages designed to help a child progress from a non-swimmer to a confident and competent swimmer. The positive reception to the refurbished facility confirms its role as a key hub for promoting health and wellbeing in the Wellington community.