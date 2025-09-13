Listen Live
9.8 C
Shropshire
Saturday, September 13, 2025
Listen Live
Listen Live
- Advertisement -

Shrewsbury MP demands better bus services, citing Manchester’s ‘Bee Network’ as a model

News
Updated:
Shropshire Live
By Shropshire Live

Shrewsbury MP Julia Buckley is pushing for significant improvements to bus services across Shropshire, pointing to Greater Manchester’s successful ‘Bee Network’ as a “glowing example” of how public transport can better serve communities.

Andy Burnham and Julia Buckley at National Bus Summit
Andy Burnham and Julia Buckley at National Bus Summit

Speaking at the National Bus Summit, hosted by the Bus Industry Confederation, Julia met with Greater Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham, a key figure behind the acclaimed integrated transport system.

“Andy is of course the prime mover behind Manchester’s much-admired city-region Bee Network, which is an integrated public transport system,” the MP stated. “The Bee Network enables buses, trams, trains, cycling and walking to work together in harmony, offering the public affordable journeys and good, reliable connections for commuters.”

- Advertisement -

Learning from Manchester

The Shrewsbury MP seized the opportunity at Thursday’s summit to explore how lessons from Manchester’s network could be applied to Shropshire. She held discussions with various partners who offered support in developing a range of initiatives, including through-ticketing, rail integration, electric vehicle charging infrastructure, and improved digital information for passengers.

“Lots of partners came forward to support us in developing through-ticketing, rail integration, EV – electric vehicle – charger infrastructure and digital info for customers,” she said. “We now have lots of ideas to consider and to share with local bus operators.”

Mrs Buckley added that several specialists have offered to visit Shrewsbury to work with Shropshire Council’s local transport team, an offer she believes would be “enormously helpful” in growing bus services.

Push for Evening and Sunday Services

A long-standing advocate for improved public transport, MP Buckley’s efforts extend beyond the summit. She is scheduled to meet with Toby France, a manager at Arriva Buses, in the coming days to discuss the critical need for evening and Sunday bus services in Shrewsbury.

The move comes as local residents continue to voice concerns over the limited availability of public transport outside of standard weekday hours, which often leaves commuters and leisure travellers with few options. Julia hopes her discussions with both industry leaders and local operators will pave the way for a more reliable and integrated transport network for the people of Shropshire.

- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

Featured Articles

- Advertisement -

News

- Advertisement -
The Shropshire Live Breakfast Show with Aico in the Community

News

Load more

Advertisement Features

Entertainment

- Advertisement -

Business

Latest Articles

Entertainment

Load more
- Advertisement -

Features

Business

Load more

Features

Load more
The Shropshire Live Breakfast Show with Aico in the Community

News

Entertainment

Business

Features

About Us

Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire news and entertainment since 2009.

We reach tens of thousands of readers per month, making us the biggest online-only news publication in the county.

You can now also listen to Shropshire Live.

Read more about us.

Contact Us

For general enquiries and press releases email interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095.

For advertising opportunities call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com

Get Social

Complaints

Shropshire Live is regulated by impress

Privacy and Cookie Policy

Read our Privacy Policy or find out more about our use of cookies and change your personal settings by viewing our Change Cookie Preferences

© 2009 - 2025 Shropshire Live LLP