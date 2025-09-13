Fake Labubu dolls seized in Shropshire as council warns of safety risks

Shropshire Council’s trading standards service is sounding the alarm after seizing a large haul of counterfeit Labubu dolls from local retailers, warning residents and businesses of the significant safety risks posed by these fake products.

A counterfeit Labubu doll with lose parts. Photo: Shropshire Council

The seizure comes amid a surge in popularity for the collectible toys, part of the “The Monsters” series by Pop Mart, which has led to a flood of dangerous imitations entering the UK market.

Trading standards officers have already confiscated nearly 300 of the unsafe products across the county, finding them to be in breach of both intellectual property laws and fundamental safety regulations.

Choking Hazards and Toxic Materials

The counterfeit Labubu dolls are not just illegal; they’re dangerous, especially for children. Investigations have revealed that the fake toys contain small parts that can easily become dislodged, presenting a serious choking hazard. For example, a fake doll surrendered to the authorities showed that its eye could be easily removed simply by squeezing the head, and a plastic moulding in its foot—also a choking risk—was loose.

Beyond choking, poor manufacturing has resulted in sharp edges and loose components. More worryingly, some of these dolls are made from toxic materials, making them a clear and present danger to anyone who handles them, particularly young children who may put them in their mouths.

Councillor Bernie Bentick, Shropshire Council’s Cabinet member for health and public protection, expressed his concern, stating, “These counterfeit toys are not just illegal, they’re potentially dangerous. We’re proud of the swift action taken by our Trading Standards team to remove unsafe products from sale in Shropshire.” He urged residents to be vigilant and report any suspicious items.

A Call for Vigilance

Shropshire Council is urging everyone—from collectors to parents and businesses—to be cautious. Pop Mart, the maker of the genuine dolls, has provided guidance to help consumers spot a fake:

Packaging: Authentic Labubu dolls come in a sealed “blind box.” If the box and inner bag are separated, it’s a major red flag.

Trademarks: Look for the trademark embossed on the sole of the foot. Its absence is a strong indicator of a counterfeit.

Quality: Fakes often have poor-quality materials, heavy stitching on the forehead, and inconsistent colouring.

Anti-Counterfeit Codes: Genuine products have a scannable code on the packaging that links to Pop Mart’s official verification site. If it fails or redirects elsewhere, avoid the product.

Businesses are also being reminded of their legal responsibilities. Retailers are advised to source products only from authorised distributors and to check for genuine anti-counterfeit codes. Selling counterfeit goods can lead to significant fines, legal action, and lasting damage to a business’s reputation.

Residents who suspect that counterfeit Labubu dolls or other unsafe products are being sold can contact the Citizens Advice consumer helpline on 0808 223 1133. Businesses can seek free advice on the matter through the Business Companion website or by contacting Shropshire Trading Standards directly.