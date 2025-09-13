Listen Live
Costa Coffee brings first Drive Thru store to Ludlow

Costa Coffee has opened its very first Drive Thru store in Ludlow, situated on Dun Cow Road in Rocks Green.

The new Costa Coffee Drive Thru store is located on Dun Cow Road in Rocks Green
The new store offers a warm and inviting atmosphere with modern features including digital menu boards and comfortable indoor and outdoor seating, providing a relaxed environment to unwind or connect with friends.

For extra convenience, the Drive Thru lane allows customers on the move to enjoy Costa Coffee’s full range of expertly handcrafted coffees, cold drinks, and food. What’s more, customers can also enjoy a selection of freshly baked pastries, making it an ideal stop for a breakfast treat or midday pick-me-up.

The opening of the new Ludlow, Rock Green Drive Thru has created 10 new jobs in the area, offering employment opportunities and further supporting the local community.

Liz Webb, Area Manager at Costa Coffee said: “We’re thrilled to have opened our first Drive Thru store in Rock Green and to become part of the daily rituals of our customers in Ludlow.

“Whether they choose to sit in or use the Drive Thru, they’ll always find the same great Mocha Italia Signature taste coffee and a warm Costa Coffee welcome from our friendly team of baristas.”

The Ludlow, Rock Green Costa Coffee Drive Thru store is open from 6am to 10pm Monday to Saturday and 7am to 9pm on Sunday’s.

The inside of the new Costa Coffee store in Ludlow
