Rogue trader sentenced to 29 months in prison

A Shrewsbury-based rogue trader has been sentenced to prison for a total of 29 months following an investigation by Shropshire Council’s trading standards team.

Shrewsbury Justice Centre. Photo: Google Street View

Robert J Bethell, trading as RJB Plumbing, had pleaded guilty at a hearing earlier this year to offences under the Fraud Act 2006 and Proceeds of Crime Act 2002 .

In sentencing at Shrewsbury Crown Court on 9 September 2025 the court heard that between 1 May 2020 and 21 March 2022, Robert Bethell carried on a plumbing business for a fraudulent purpose, by receiving more than £18,000 for materials and services that were never provided to the consumers.

- Advertisement -

Bank records obtained during the investigation revealed that Mr Bethell disguised his ownership of £18,130 obtained from consumers by channelling payments to him into his partner’s bank account. Analysis of this account indicated that money paid in good faith by consumers was used by Bethell to fund online gambling instead of purchasing plumbing materials and supplies for contracted works.

Bethell made repeated false statements that he had ordered materials and then made excuses as to why he couldn’t complete the work.

The court heard that nine different consumers had been the victim of Bethell’s fraud, some of whom were elderly or disabled. The prosecution spoke of one disabled victim whose mother was terminally ill, but as Mr Bethell had left her without a functioning bathroom, she was forced to stay with friends in Manchester, meaning she could not spend as much time with her mother in her final days.

An 85-year-old victim had been fearful after Mr Bethell had turned up unexpectedly at her house one evening in March 2022 when it was dark.

Despite having been issued with written advice and guidance from Trading Standards in January 2020, on all occasions Mr Bethell failed to provide his victims with paperwork indicating their rights, which he was legally obliged to give.

In sentencing, His Honour Judge Lowe spoke of Robert Bethell’s sustained offending and concluded that tradespeople need to understand they can’t take people’s money and get away with it. In his mind, the offences were far too serious for anything but an immediate custodial sentence totalling 29 months.

Grant Tunnadine, team manager for Shropshire Council’s trading standards service, said:

“It is pleasing to see that the Court has recognised the seriousness of the crimes committed by Robert Bethell and I hope that the custodial sentence imposed in this case will deter other traders from undertaking such illegal activities in the future.

“Rogue traders can cause a great deal of emotional distress to their victims and families, and I would like to thank all the witnesses in this case for remaining patient throughout the investigation; they deserve full recognition for the very important role they have played in bringing Mr Bethell to justice.”

Bernie Bentick, Shropshire Council’s Cabinet member for health and public protection, said:

“This successful prosecution sends out a very clear message that we won’t tolerate rogue traders and scammers in Shropshire, and we’ll do everything within our powers to stop them. The work of the trading standards team is a key part of the council’s efforts to protect our community from harm and to support legitimate businesses.”