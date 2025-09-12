Oswestry careers event to showcase local opportunities for young people

Oswestry’s football club charity has launched a new initiative aimed at connecting young people to careers with local businesses.

Members of The New Saints FC Foundation team will be involved in the Oswestry Careers Event

The Oswestry Careers Event, organised by The New Saints FC Foundation, will challenge the common belief that young people must leave their hometown to find a fulfilling career.

The free event, supported by a growing list of local organisations and businesses, will take place on Friday, October 3rd, from 4:00 PM to 6:30 PM at The Centre Spot, Oak Street, Oswestry, SY11 1LW.

Gill Jones, of the Foundation said that the Oswestry Careers Event would provide a unique platform for young people to meet businesses, organisations and professionals from the area.

“We work closely with many young people and services through our youth clubs, school services, holiday activities and fun football sessions across the area and keep hearing the same thing – young people want to know more about employment opportunities in the area.

“The Oswestry Careers Event is a direct response to a community need, providing a tangible way to link local talent with local employers. It’s an opportunity for young people to see the possibilities open to them right in their own community and take their first step towards a successful career,” she said.

Attendees will have the chance to explore a wide range of career paths and discover diverse job opportunities available in and around Oswestry from the range of businesses that have already signed up to attend.

These include Martin & Jones Marketing, The New Saints Football Club and Foundation, Ridgeway Construction, Approved Care, technology company SiFi, North Shropshire College, apprenticeship specialists SBC Training, Milanos, Enable, Hope House and St. Johns Ambulance.

Young people will also have the chance to take part in dedicated sessions to help them prepare for the future.

Experts will be on hand to offer one-on-one advice on how to create winning CVs and master interview techniques. Attendees can also learn about apprenticeships, further education and the benefits of volunteering to build valuable experience.