Groundbreaking partnership brings independence to Shrewsbury residents

A new partnership between Shropshire Council, Shropshire Towns and Rural Housing (STAR), and Cornovii Developments Limited is set to transform the lives of nine Shrewsbury residents, offering them the chance to live independently for the first time.

One of the new houses being developed

The collaborative project, which combines expertise from the council’s housing and adult social care teams, has led to the opening of two new housing sites in the area.

A Step Towards New Beginnings

The initiative is a major milestone for five individuals who are moving away from their family homes, marking a significant step towards greater autonomy.

- Advertisement -

Shropshire Council’s Cabinet member for social care, Ruth Houghton, emphasised that the project is about more than just buildings. “It represents new beginnings and expanded opportunities for adults seeking greater autonomy,” she said. This supported living model allows vulnerable adults to live in their own homes and local communities with the necessary support.

Paving the Way for a Brighter Future

James Owen, Cabinet member for housing and leisure, highlighted the project’s focus on opening doors to “independence, dignity, and new possibilities.” He described the scheme as a “beacon of hope and progress,” setting a precedent for future projects that will provide vulnerable adults with safe, sustainable, and affordable housing, empowering them to lead the lives they choose.

Sustainable and Secure Homes

The newly developed properties have been designed with sustainability at their core. Each home is equipped with solar panels, air source heat pumps, and electric vehicle charging points, which not only reduce the carbon footprint but also ensure lower running costs for the residents.

The partnership has also implemented a ‘core and cluster’ care model, grouping the homes together to allow residents to share support services, particularly for overnight care.

This innovative approach further enhances their independence while ensuring they have access to the help they need. The homes are managed by reputable social landlords, guaranteeing fair rent and long-term security for all residents. This collaborative effort demonstrates a commitment to providing a supportive and sustainable environment for some of Shrewsbury’s most vulnerable citizens.