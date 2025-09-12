Buses to replace trains as Heart of Wales Line undergoes major engineering works

Passengers on the Heart of Wales Line face disruption from tonight as Network Rail prepares to carry out significant engineering and maintenance works.

Passengers at Shrewsbury Station. Photo: Network Rail

From 9 pm on Friday, 12 September, until 5.30 am on Saturday, 20 September 2025, a section of the line will be closed, with a replacement bus service in operation.

The Planned Works

The closure affects the railway between Llanwrtyd and Shrewsbury, with the full programme of works stretching from Craven Arms Junction to Llandeilo Junction. The project will see a combination of daytime and overnight activity to address several key areas.

Crews will be focused on maintenance and infrastructure renewals, drainage improvements to prevent flooding and track damage and vegetation management to clear overgrown plants and trees that can interfere with the line.

Travel Advice and Director’s Statement

Travellers are strongly advised to check for the latest updates before they travel, which can be found at journeycheck.com/tfwrail.

Nick Millington, Network Rail’s route director for Wales and Borders, acknowledged the inconvenience the works will cause but emphasised their necessity. “We appreciate that there is always an element of inconvenience for passengers, residents and stakeholders while we undertake work of this nature,” he said. “But it is essential for the efficiency and sustainability of the network that we do.”

Millington added, “I’d like to thank everyone for their patience and cooperation as we work hard to maintain a safe, reliable railway for years to come.”