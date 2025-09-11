Three arrested following early morning drugs warrants in Telford

Three men have been arrested after officers from Telford’s Proactive CID team executed simultaneous drugs warrants in the Stafford Park area on Thursday, 11 September.

The warrants, carried out as part of Operation Target, led to the arrest of three men in their 20s on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of controlled drugs.

Officers recovered a quantity of cannabis, suspected counterfeit cash, and multiple mobile phones from the address.

All three men remain in police custody for questioning.

Detective Sergeant Andy Pond, from Telford’s Proactive CID team, said:

“This work ensures we take offenders supplying drugs off our streets. These drug operations cause real harm to our communities and often rely on the exploitation of young people and the vulnerable.

“Our efforts to bring those responsible to justice continue daily, and I urge anyone with information about this kind of activity to come forward so we can take action.”