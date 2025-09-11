The Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust awarded university status

The Trust that runs Shropshire’s acute hospitals has been granted university status in recognition of its work in research and education.

Keele medical students outside the SaTH Education, Research and Improvement Institute (SERII)

This accolade will support the Trust to continue to deliver high quality care and attract further research and investment to create an exciting environment for academic and clinical advancement.

The Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust’s (SaTH) application was made in partnership with Keele University. Both organisations have strong foundations in continuous improvement and research, collaborative working and a commitment to life-long learning and education. SaTH’s academic status is strengthened by partnerships with several other universities and research teams which teach and train the next generation of health care professionals and work to develop new and better treatments for patients.

This significant milestone will be a continuation of the Trust’s long-term programme to build on research partnerships to drive innovation and will help to develop new treatments and practices more quickly, as well as supporting development of the future workforce with improved education and training.

The Trust – which runs Royal Shrewsbury Hospital (RSH) and the Princess Royal Hospital in Telford – currently has over 50 research studies being carried out, with thousands of patients having taken part in these trials every year. These studies are helping to shape the future of healthcare locally, nationally and potentially worldwide.

Jo Williams, Chief Executive at SaTH, said: “We have an ambitious research and innovation portfolio and believe strongly in homegrown clinically led research. We have an impressive success rate in recruiting research participants and excellent rates in securing and leading multi-million-pound research projects. Now that we have been recognised as a university trust, we will build on our ambition to be known for delivering modern and transformative, evidence-based care for our patients and communities, who are at the heart of all we do.”

Dr John Jones, Medical Director at SaTH, said: “We are proud of the excellent experience and educational attainment that our students gain during placements with us. Developing a culture of education will allow our organisation to flourish. It’s not just about educating medical students, but nurses and corporate colleagues across our hospitals as well which will allow us to recruit and retain the best staff.”

Professor Kevin Shakesheff, Vice-Chancellor of Keele University, said: “I’m thrilled that our colleagues at SaTH have been successful in their bid for university trust status. Partnerships between universities and healthcare providers, like our work with SaTH, form a strong foundation for healthcare research and teaching. This will ultimately have huge benefits for the communities that the Trust serves, ensuring they have access to the best quality care informed by research.”

The Trust’s next step will be to officially request a new logo and slight amend to its name to recognise that it is now a university trust.