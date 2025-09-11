Telford MP appointed Private Parliamentary Secretary to Defence Secretary John Healey

Shaun Davies, Member of Parliament for Telford, has been appointed as the Private Parliamentary Secretary (PPS) to the Secretary of State for Defence, John Healey.

Shaun Davies, MP for Telford

In his new role, Mr Davies will act as a key liaison between the Defence Secretary and fellow Members of Parliament, supporting the Ministry of Defence’s work in Parliament and contributing to the delivery of the government’s defence agenda.

Over the past year, Shaun has made it his priority in Telford to champion the town’s local Armed Forces and veterans’ issues, from hosting roundtables with service personnel and key services, to successfully campaigning for a new Armed Forces Hub to be located in Telford. He also recently graduated the Armed Forces Parliamentary Scheme (RAF), gaining valuable insight into the needs and experiences of those serving across the military.

Shaun commented: “In an increasingly dangerous and complex world, this is one of the most important moments for the Ministry of Defence in my lifetime. With rising defence spending driving British economic growth and a renewed focus on protecting and supporting those who have served, I am honoured to play my part in this mission.

“Coming from a service family and representing Telford this role is also deeply personal. Our town is home to some of the UK’s leading defence businesses, playing a vital role in our national defence supply chain. We have an exceptionally skilled and dedicated workforce — something I’ve seen first-hand when visiting local defence firms. I’m also proud that so many organisations in our town have signed the Armed Forces Covenant and I’ll continue working to ensure even more businesses make that important commitment to our service personnel and veterans.

“For me, this appointment brings together two things I care about most standing up for Telford and serving our country. I look forward to supporting John Healey and the Defence team as we work together on this vital agenda.”

The PPS role is unpaid and means Shaun will step down from his positions as Chair of the All-Party Parliamentary Group (APPG) for the West Midlands Events Group, and from the Home Affairs Select Committee in order to focus fully on his new responsibilities.