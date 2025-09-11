Listen Live
14.2 C
Shropshire
Thursday, September 11, 2025
Listen Live
Listen Live
- Advertisement -

Telford MP appointed Private Parliamentary Secretary to Defence Secretary John Healey

News
Updated:
Shropshire Live
By Shropshire Live

Shaun Davies, Member of Parliament for Telford, has been appointed as the Private Parliamentary Secretary (PPS) to the Secretary of State for Defence, John Healey.

Shaun Davies, MP for Telford
Shaun Davies, MP for Telford

In his new role, Mr Davies will act as a key liaison between the Defence Secretary and fellow Members of Parliament, supporting the Ministry of Defence’s work in Parliament and contributing to the delivery of the government’s defence agenda.

Over the past year, Shaun has made it his priority in Telford to champion the town’s local Armed Forces and veterans’ issues, from hosting roundtables with service personnel and key services, to successfully campaigning for a new Armed Forces Hub to be located in Telford. He also recently graduated the Armed Forces Parliamentary Scheme (RAF), gaining valuable insight into the needs and experiences of those serving across the military.

- Advertisement -

Shaun commented: “In an increasingly dangerous and complex world, this is one of the most important moments for the Ministry of Defence in my lifetime. With rising defence spending driving British economic growth and a renewed focus on protecting and supporting those who have served, I am honoured to play my part in this mission.

“Coming from a service family and representing Telford this role is also deeply personal. Our town is home to some of the UK’s leading defence businesses, playing a vital role in our national defence supply chain. We have an exceptionally skilled and dedicated workforce — something I’ve seen first-hand when visiting local defence firms. I’m also proud that so many organisations in our town have signed the Armed Forces Covenant and I’ll continue working to ensure even more businesses make that important commitment to our service personnel and veterans.

“For me, this appointment brings together two things I care about most standing up for Telford and serving our country. I look forward to supporting John Healey and the Defence team as we work together on this vital agenda.”

The PPS role is unpaid and means Shaun will step down from his positions as Chair of the All-Party Parliamentary Group (APPG) for the West Midlands Events Group, and from the Home Affairs Select Committee in order to focus fully on his new responsibilities.

- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

Featured Articles

- Advertisement -

News

- Advertisement -
The Shropshire Live Breakfast Show with Aico in the Community

News

Load more

Advertisement Features

Entertainment

- Advertisement -

Business

Latest Articles

Entertainment

Load more
- Advertisement -

Features

Business

Load more

Features

Load more
The Shropshire Live Breakfast Show with Aico in the Community

News

Entertainment

Business

Features

About Us

Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire news and entertainment since 2009.

We reach tens of thousands of readers per month, making us the biggest online-only news publication in the county.

You can now also listen to Shropshire Live.

Read more about us.

Contact Us

For general enquiries and press releases email interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095.

For advertising opportunities call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com

Get Social

Complaints

Shropshire Live is regulated by impress

Privacy and Cookie Policy

Read our Privacy Policy or find out more about our use of cookies and change your personal settings by viewing our Change Cookie Preferences

© 2009 - 2025 Shropshire Live LLP