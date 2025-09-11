Telford Balloon Fiesta soars to new heights with record attendance

The Telford Balloon Fiesta has been hailed as a success after attracting a record-breaking 50,000 visitors, making it the biggest and best yet.

Balloons over Telford Town Park

The annual event, organised by Telford & Wrekin Council, drew huge crowds over a three-day spectacle that concluded on Sunday, 24 August 2025.

The fiesta kicked off on Friday, 22 August, with a dazzling Night Glow event, where a multitude of hot air balloons lit up the night sky to music. The weekend that followed was packed with family-friendly entertainment, live music, and interactive activities.

- Advertisement -

Councillor Lee Carter, Leader of the Council, said he was delighted with the turnout and the atmosphere. “We enjoyed an amazing weekend with four balloon flights, a packed entertainment programme including live music and have-a-go activities plus a sell-out Night Glow,” he said. “With 50,000 visitors attending over the weekend, there was a fantastic atmosphere in the arena, with families and friends enjoying the opportunity to get together and share fun experiences.”

Councillor Angela McClements, Cabinet Member for Leisure, Tourism, Culture & the Arts, highlighted the event’s expansion. “The event has really grown in 2025 with new entertainment including a new TeenZone to compliment the Kidszone,” she noted. She also praised the Telford Community Carnival, which was “once again an amazing spectacle of colour and music.”

Over twenty balloons took to the skies at each launch, providing a stunning sight for residents across the borough and generating a flood of positive feedback and photos on social media. Councillor McClements also pointed to the significant economic boost the event provides. “I know those traders involved as part of the event were delighted, and it was great to see the extra footfall across the park and Southwater,” she added.

Looking ahead, Telford & Wrekin Council’s next event is the Ironbridge Gorge World Heritage Festival, taking place from Friday, 12 September to Sunday, 14 September. The festival will feature a Coracle Regatta, an Open Day, various walks, and a Family Dog Show.