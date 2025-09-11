Listen Live
11.1 C
Shropshire
Thursday, September 11, 2025
Listen Live
Listen Live
- Advertisement -

Shrewsbury Severn Rotary Club maintains support for local food bank

News
Updated:
Shropshire Live
By Shropshire Live

Shrewsbury Severn Rotary Club has reaffirmed its commitment to Shrewsbury Food Bank with a donation of £500, continuing a long-standing partnership despite increasing financial pressures.

Shrewsbury Severn Rotarian John Yeomans visited the Food Bank for an update with Karen Williams
Shrewsbury Severn Rotarian John Yeomans visited the Food Bank for an update with Karen Williams

The club, which has been a consistent supporter of the food bank, previously provided regular monthly donations of £250. In early 2024, it also contributed a significant £2,000 from its successful Tree of Light fundraising campaign. However, due to a rising number of requests for funding from other worthy causes, the club had to discontinue its monthly payments.

Despite this change, the Rotary Club’s treasurer, Willie Strachan, explained that support for the food bank remains a priority. “Continuity is obviously dependent on our ability to donate, but it will be given due consideration annually and doesn’t need to be asked for,” he said.

- Advertisement -

Club President Jonathan Callwood praised the food bank’s work, stating, “Shrewsbury Food Bank effectively distributes food to the people who need it. By supporting this charity, we can guarantee that a great benefit to local people is achieved every day.”

Karen Williams, Project Lead at Foodbank PLUS, also commented on the long-term collaboration. “It’s always a privilege to work with local partners as a community organisation,” she said. “And working with Shrewsbury Severn Rotary Club for the long term means we achieve this ambition of working together for the benefit of the whole community.”

The donation ensures that the food bank can continue its vital work serving those in need across the area.

- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

Featured Articles

- Advertisement -

News

- Advertisement -
The Shropshire Live Breakfast Show with Aico in the Community

News

Load more

Advertisement Features

Entertainment

- Advertisement -

Business

Latest Articles

Entertainment

Load more
- Advertisement -

Features

Business

Load more

Features

Load more
The Shropshire Live Breakfast Show with Aico in the Community

News

Entertainment

Business

Features

About Us

Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire news and entertainment since 2009.

We reach tens of thousands of readers per month, making us the biggest online-only news publication in the county.

You can now also listen to Shropshire Live.

Read more about us.

Contact Us

For general enquiries and press releases email interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095.

For advertising opportunities call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com

Get Social

Complaints

Shropshire Live is regulated by impress

Privacy and Cookie Policy

Read our Privacy Policy or find out more about our use of cookies and change your personal settings by viewing our Change Cookie Preferences

© 2009 - 2025 Shropshire Live LLP