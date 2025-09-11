Shrewsbury Severn Rotary Club maintains support for local food bank

Shrewsbury Severn Rotary Club has reaffirmed its commitment to Shrewsbury Food Bank with a donation of £500, continuing a long-standing partnership despite increasing financial pressures.

Shrewsbury Severn Rotarian John Yeomans visited the Food Bank for an update with Karen Williams

The club, which has been a consistent supporter of the food bank, previously provided regular monthly donations of £250. In early 2024, it also contributed a significant £2,000 from its successful Tree of Light fundraising campaign. However, due to a rising number of requests for funding from other worthy causes, the club had to discontinue its monthly payments.

Despite this change, the Rotary Club’s treasurer, Willie Strachan, explained that support for the food bank remains a priority. “Continuity is obviously dependent on our ability to donate, but it will be given due consideration annually and doesn’t need to be asked for,” he said.

- Advertisement -

Club President Jonathan Callwood praised the food bank’s work, stating, “Shrewsbury Food Bank effectively distributes food to the people who need it. By supporting this charity, we can guarantee that a great benefit to local people is achieved every day.”

Karen Williams, Project Lead at Foodbank PLUS, also commented on the long-term collaboration. “It’s always a privilege to work with local partners as a community organisation,” she said. “And working with Shrewsbury Severn Rotary Club for the long term means we achieve this ambition of working together for the benefit of the whole community.”

The donation ensures that the food bank can continue its vital work serving those in need across the area.